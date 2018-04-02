Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Holdings Lowered by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,710 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on IPG. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday, February 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,854.33, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $348,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Mergenthaler sold 65,536 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $1,534,197.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 448,258 shares of company stock worth $10,563,009. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Holdings Lowered by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-has-626000-stake-in-interpublic-group-of-companies-inc-ipg-updated.html.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc is a global advertising and marketing services company. The Company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates in two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.