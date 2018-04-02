Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys New Stake in Connection Inc. (CNXN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.22% of Connection at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Connection by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Connection by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Connection by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Connection stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $671.33, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Connection Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $30.48.

Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $762.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.40 million. Connection had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Connection Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $260,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,507.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

CNXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Connection from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

