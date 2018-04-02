Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Holdings Lowered by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,284.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4,984.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $134,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Wells Fargo raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.31 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

NYSE DLR opened at $105.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $127.23. The firm has a market cap of $21,652.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -0.02.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.18). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $731.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.30 million. research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $1,034,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Holdings Lowered by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-sells-4290-shares-of-digital-realty-trust-inc-dlr-updated.html.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.