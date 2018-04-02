MUSE Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,848.00 (MUSE)

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One MUSE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00011409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE has a total market cap of $11.66 million and $4,848.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MUSE has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MUSE alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003108 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00705587 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000459 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00038870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00169031 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030120 BTC.

MUSE Coin Profile

MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. MUSE’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. The official website for MUSE is peertracks.com.

Buying and Selling MUSE

MUSE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not presently possible to buy MUSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for MUSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MUSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.