Myers Industries (MYE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

Separately, Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myers Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of MYE opened at $21.15 on Thursday. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $643.76, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Myers Industries had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at $292,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in Myers Industries by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Myers Industries by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc is an international manufacturing and distribution company. The Company operates through two segments: Material Handling and Distribution. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 15 manufacturing facilities, 20 sales offices, four distribution centers and three distribution branches located throughout North, Central and South America.

