Myers Industries (MYE) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.06

NYSE:MYE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.77. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.70 million. Myers Industries had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,500 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,185. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc is an international manufacturing and distribution company. The Company operates through two segments: Material Handling and Distribution. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 15 manufacturing facilities, 20 sales offices, four distribution centers and three distribution branches located throughout North, Central and South America.

