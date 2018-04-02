Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Trims Position in Mylan (MYL)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. decreased its position in shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,966 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $10,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mylan alerts:

Shares of MYL stock opened at $41.17 on Monday. Mylan has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21,193.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Mylan will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

MYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $41.00 price objective on Mylan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS set a $46.00 price objective on Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Mylan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $309,390.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,546.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Coury sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $6,015,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,287 shares of company stock worth $14,409,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/mylan-myl-holdings-reduced-by-cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-updated-updated.html.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.