MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Position Lessened by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lowered its position in shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,491 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned 0.60% of MYR Group worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MYR Group by 2,066.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 507,761 shares in the last quarter. Leucadia National Corp purchased a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,295,000 after purchasing an additional 45,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

MYRG stock opened at $30.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $507.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.45. MYR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.85 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MYR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other MYR Group news, Chairman William A. Koertner sold 20,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $738,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

