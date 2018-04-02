Namecoin Market Cap Reaches $21.89 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $21.89 million and $283,015.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00021068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Bleutrade, Livecoin and Bittylicious.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,083.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $673.19 or 0.09549980 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00021162 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00157871 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.55 or 0.01908680 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016006 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002880 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002439 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Namecoin s a cryptocurrency which also acts as an alternative, decentralized DNS, which would avoid domain name censorship by making a new top level domain outside of ICANN control. The coin is designed to halve every four years with the same cap limit as Bitcoin of 21,000,000. With the domain registry service a small number of NMC will be destroyed so after mining has finished there will still be a deflationary ellement in place. Namecoin was the first coin to switch to merged mining. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Poloniex, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Altcoin Trader, SouthXchange, BX Thailand and WEX. It is not currently possible to buy Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

