Narwhal Capital Management Has $2.64 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 996.3% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,531,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 35.2% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,577.85, for a total value of $788,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,778,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,462.32, for a total transaction of $795,502.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,553,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,214 shares of company stock worth $9,251,120. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $1,447.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $700,667.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $859.02 and a twelve month high of $1,617.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $60.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,204.70 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,481.38.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

