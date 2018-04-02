Comparing Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) and Its Rivals

Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Natera to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natera and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Natera $210.94 million -$136.31 million -3.86 Natera Competitors $1.13 billion $77.59 million 205.55

Natera’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Natera. Natera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Natera and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natera 0 0 4 0 3.00 Natera Competitors 107 445 522 17 2.41

Natera presently has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 54.62%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 15.87%. Given Natera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Natera is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Natera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Natera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Natera and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natera -64.61% -357.12% -71.89% Natera Competitors -110.24% -188.04% -38.52%

Volatility & Risk

Natera has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natera’s peers have a beta of 1.23, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides Anora Products of Conception test to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; and non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the company's algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 70 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

