Horizon North Logistics (HNL) Price Target Raised to C$2.40

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.90 to C$2.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics’ Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

HNL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Horizon North Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$2.15 to C$1.60 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.08.

Shares of Horizon North Logistics stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 338,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,436. Horizon North Logistics has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$2.28.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). Horizon North Logistics had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of C$82.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.45 million.

About Horizon North Logistics

Horizon North Logistics Inc, a remote resource development service company, provides workforce accommodation solutions, camp management and catering services, and road and access matting solutions. It operates through two segments, Camps & Catering, and Rentals & Logistics. The Camps & Catering segment offers workforce accommodation, camp rental, and catering services; and manufactures and sells camps, as well as provides related transportation and installation services.

