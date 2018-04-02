National Bank Financial Lowers Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) Price Target to C$11.00

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudson’s Bay’s FY2018 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

HBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hudson’s Bay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.67.

TSE HBC traded up C$0.32 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.92. 290,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,330. Hudson’s Bay has a fifty-two week low of C$8.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Baker sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$151,420.00. Also, insider L&T B. (Cayman) Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total transaction of C$4,404,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 672,544 shares of company stock valued at $7,550,502.

Hudson’s Bay Company Profile

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Its stores offer fashion apparel, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Gilt, Home Outfitters, GALERIA Kaufhof, Galeria Inno, and Sportarena banners.

