National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. National Commerce earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.3719200632628 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NCOM stock opened at $43.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. National Commerce has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $750.24, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.15.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. National Commerce had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 7.32%. research analysts expect that National Commerce will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NCOM. BidaskClub raised shares of National Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of National Commerce in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

National Commerce Company Profile

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

