National Grid (NGG) Raised to Neutral at UBS

UBS upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of National Grid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Macquarie raised shares of National Grid from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of National Grid from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NGG stock opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38,124.79, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. National Grid has a 52 week low of $51.44 and a 52 week high of $75.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,693,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 645.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 905,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,242,000 after acquiring an additional 783,842 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 234,773 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,871,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,355,000 after acquiring an additional 189,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,553,000. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead line; 1,500 kilometers of underground cable; and 342 substations located in England and Wales.

