National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,745 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $26,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 374,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 3.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 49,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 50.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,834 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 92,569 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 849,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,360,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 18.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 38,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,993.10, a PE ratio of -87.64, a PEG ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.88.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $264,632.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $37.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/national-oilwell-varco-inc-nov-shares-bought-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system-updated-updated.html.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.