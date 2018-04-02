Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Given Buy Rating at National Securities

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at National Securities in a report issued on Friday, March 16th. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. National Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 479.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AQMS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. EuroPacific Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eurobank EFG lowered their price target on Aqua Metals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aqua Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $20.72.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. equities analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 115,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,803 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 402.7% in the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 553,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 443,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

