Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) Receives $28.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGS. TheStreet upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,423. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.47, a PE ratio of 209.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.77 million. equities research analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 16,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $408,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,382,361. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $185,761.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,198.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 77,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 875.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 126,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 276,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc is a provider of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry. The Company focuses primarily on the non-conventional natural gas and oil production business in the United States, such as coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas and oil shales.

