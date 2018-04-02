Amerigo Resources (ARG) Insider Acquires C$56,175.00 in Stock

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) insider Nauman (Nick) Toor purchased 53,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,175.00.

Nauman (Nick) Toor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 50,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 21,200 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,260.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 56,200 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,200.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 54,600 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,968.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 152,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,000.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 30,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,940.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 100,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 65,600 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,568.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 50,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,000.00.

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at C$1.00 on Monday. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.49 and a 12 month high of C$1.35.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$46.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.57 million. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/nauman-nick-toor-purchases-53500-shares-of-amerigo-resources-ltd-arg-stock-updated-updated.html.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd.

