Contrasting Legal & General (LGGNY) & Navigators Group (NAVG)

Navigators Group (NASDAQ: NAVG) and Legal & General (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Navigators Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Legal & General pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Navigators Group pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Legal & General pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navigators Group and Legal & General’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigators Group $1.31 billion 1.27 $40.49 million $1.16 48.92 Legal & General $52.17 billion 0.41 $2.44 billion $1.95 9.28

Legal & General has higher revenue and earnings than Navigators Group. Legal & General is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navigators Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Navigators Group has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legal & General has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Navigators Group and Legal & General, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigators Group 1 3 0 0 1.75 Legal & General 1 0 1 0 2.00

Navigators Group currently has a consensus price target of $56.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.15%. Legal & General has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.05%. Given Legal & General’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Legal & General is more favorable than Navigators Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Navigators Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Legal & General shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Navigators Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Navigators Group and Legal & General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigators Group 3.08% 2.85% 0.68% Legal & General N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Legal & General beats Navigators Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navigators Group

The Navigators Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company. The Company is an international insurance company focused on marine insurance. The Company’s segments include U.S. Insurance, International Insurance (Int’l Insurance), Global Reinsurance (GlobalRe) and Corporate. The Company’s Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance business primarily offers general liability coverage, and umbrella and excess liability coverage to commercial enterprises through its U.S. Insurance and Int’l Insurance segments. It also offers reinsurance products through its GlobalRe segment. It distributes its products through international, national and regional, retail and wholesale insurance brokers. The Company’s U.S. Insurance and Int’l Insurance segments consists of three segments, such as Marine, Property and Casualty (P&C) and Professional Liability. Its GlobalRe products include accident & health (A&H), marine, P&C and professional liability.

About Legal & General

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); Legal & General Insurance (LGI); and General Insurance (GI). The LGR segment works with companies, pension fund trustees and its advisers to provide risk transfer solutions. The LGIM segment manages investments for defined benefit plans. The LGC segment develops direct investments and increase the risk-adjusted returns on shareholder assets. The LGI represents UK retail protection, group protection and network business. The GI segment is comprised short-term protection. The company was founded on September 19, 1836 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

