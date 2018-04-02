Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $28.71 Million Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,574 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.79% of NBT Bancorp worth $28,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,017,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,073,000 after acquiring an additional 42,291 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,297,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,362 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $160,937.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,205.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Wadsworth sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $60,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NBTB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Shares of NBTB stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 134,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,334. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,546.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $104.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.52 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business through NBT Bank, National Association (the Bank) and also through its other subsidiaries, which includes providing commercial banking and financial services to customers in its market area, including central and upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Hampshire, western Massachusetts, Vermont and Portland, Maine area.

