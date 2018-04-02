Tegna Inc (TGNA) Director Neal Shapiro Sells 12,385 Shares

Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA) Director Neal Shapiro sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $155,679.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Tegna stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $2,455.72, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.55. Tegna Inc has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $16.83.

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $480.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.79 million. Tegna had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. research analysts expect that Tegna Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Tegna’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

TGNA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tegna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Barclays set a $12.00 price objective on Tegna and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 4th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tegna in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo upgraded Tegna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tegna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tegna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tegna by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tegna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 488,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp raised its position in shares of Tegna by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tegna by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Tegna by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Tegna Company Profile

Tegna Inc has a portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content. The Company’s segments include TEGNA Media (Media) and TEGNA Digital (Digital). As of December 31, 2016, its media business included 46 television stations operating in 38 markets and offered television programming and digital content.

