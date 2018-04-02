Needham & Company LLC Increases Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (AGLE) Price Target to $12.00

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.

Get Aeglea Bio Therapeutics alerts:

AGLE stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,393,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. 47.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Needham & Company LLC Increases Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (AGLE) Price Target to $12.00” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/needham-company-llc-boosts-aeglea-bio-therapeutics-agle-price-target-to-12-00-updated-updated.html.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which is engaged in the development of enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism (IEM) and cancer. The Company’s product pipeline includes AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104. Its lead product candidate, AEB1102, is engineered to degrade the amino acid arginine and is being developed to treat over two extremes of arginine metabolism, including arginine excess in patients with Arginase I deficiency, an IEM, as well as some cancers, which have shown to have a metabolic dependence on arginine.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.