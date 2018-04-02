Insider Selling: General Finance Co. (GFN) Major Shareholder Sells 19,174 Shares of Stock

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 19,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $142,271.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 957,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,598.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Neil Gagnon sold 9,944 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $73,685.04.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Neil Gagnon sold 10,620 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $78,588.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Neil Gagnon sold 17,432 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $128,996.80.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Neil Gagnon sold 5,721 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $41,763.30.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Neil Gagnon sold 8 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $59.20.

On Friday, February 23rd, Neil Gagnon sold 7,438 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $55,041.20.

On Monday, February 12th, Neil Gagnon sold 20,872 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $155,913.84.

Shares of GFN stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $193.73, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.15. General Finance Co. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $7.50.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.80 million. General Finance had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.39%. equities analysts predict that General Finance Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Finance in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Finance during the third quarter worth $120,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Finance during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in General Finance by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Finance by 47.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Finance in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

