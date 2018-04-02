Nelnet (NNI) Holdings Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.11% of Nelnet worth $69,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Nelnet by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Nelnet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 33,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Nelnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th.

NYSE NNI opened at $52.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 99.01 and a current ratio of 99.01. Nelnet has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $59.68. The company has a market cap of $2,138.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $182.07 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 14.41%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Angie Muhleisen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $419,680 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/nelnet-nni-holdings-cut-by-blackrock-inc.html.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.