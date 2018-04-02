Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 123,589 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.69% of NeoGenomics worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 64.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC set a $19.00 price target on NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank set a $22.00 price target on NeoGenomics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on NeoGenomics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.47. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.32 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is an operator of a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories. The Company operates in Laboratory Testing Segment. This segment delivers testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, other clinicians and researchers. It has laboratory locations in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Fresno, Irvine, and West Sacramento, California; Houston, Texas and Nashville, and Tennessee.

