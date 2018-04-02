NeosCoin (NEOS) Market Cap Reaches $7.76 Million

NeosCoin (CURRENCY:NEOS) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. NeosCoin has a market cap of $7.76 million and $348,878.00 worth of NeosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NeosCoin has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NeosCoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00029458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,054.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.56 or 0.09575880 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00022318 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00031845 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00710113 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022890 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00158001 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.90 or 0.01877950 BTC.

NeosCoin Profile

NeosCoin (NEOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2014. NeosCoin’s total supply is 3,750,082 coins. The Reddit community for NeosCoin is /r/NeosCoin. NeosCoin’s official Twitter account is @NeosCoin. The official website for NeosCoin is www.neoscoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NeosCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency featuring a network of masternodes that provide instant a private transactions. Neos v3.0 will provide a decentralized and immutable hosting service and social network, where participants are rewarded for their activity. Creating, sharing and liking (and more) content is automatically rewarded with a portion of the block reward (based on a point system). Neos v3.0 will offer access to the cryptocurrency without the need for exchanges or faucets. Within the network, there are also premium services that create a use case for the coin. Most of the coins spent on the premium services are bunt while a smaller part is sent to a development fund, making NeosCoin a deflationary currency. “

NeosCoin Coin Trading

NeosCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex and Bleutrade. It is not currently possible to buy NeosCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NeosCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NeosCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

