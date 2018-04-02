NetApp (NTAP) Lowered to “Hold” at Cross Research

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cross Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTAP. DA Davidson lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

Shares of NTAP opened at $61.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. NetApp has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $16,528.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. NetApp had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 29.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $1,113,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 7,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $391,926.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,027 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,425. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,411,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,617,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,233,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $68,259,000 after buying an additional 350,081 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions.

