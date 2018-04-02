NetApp (NTAP) & Seagate Technology (STX) Critical Review

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) and NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Seagate Technology and NetApp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seagate Technology 6.10% 93.35% 13.41% NetApp -0.09% 29.38% 7.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Seagate Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of NetApp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Seagate Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of NetApp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Seagate Technology has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetApp has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Seagate Technology and NetApp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seagate Technology 3 19 5 1 2.14 NetApp 1 14 14 0 2.45

Seagate Technology currently has a consensus price target of $52.41, indicating a potential downside of 9.76%. NetApp has a consensus price target of $55.83, indicating a potential downside of 5.72%. Given NetApp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NetApp is more favorable than Seagate Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seagate Technology and NetApp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seagate Technology $10.77 billion 1.54 $772.00 million $4.12 14.10 NetApp $5.52 billion 2.87 $509.00 million $2.10 28.20

Seagate Technology has higher revenue and earnings than NetApp. Seagate Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetApp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Seagate Technology pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. NetApp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Seagate Technology pays out 61.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NetApp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Seagate Technology beats NetApp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles. The company offers external backup storage solutions under the Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, as well as under the Maxtor and LaCie brand names available in capacities up to 120 terabytes. It sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology plc was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions. The company also provides ONTAP storage operating system for data protection and security; SANtricity storage operating system, which provides performance, reliability, and data protection for application-driven workloads; SolidFire element operating system; NetApp StorageGRID Webscale software that allows customers to store and manage massive amounts of data on premises and in the cloud; NetApp integrated data protection solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and FlexArray storage virtualization software. Further, it provides software and hardware maintenance, professional, and customer education and training services, as well as support solutions. The company serves energy, financial services, government, high technology, Internet, life sciences, healthcare services, manufacturing, media, entertainment, animation, video postproduction, and telecommunications sectors through a direct sales force and channel partners. NetApp, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

