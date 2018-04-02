NetCoin (NET) Market Cap Tops $774,809.00

NetCoin (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One NetCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NetCoin has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. NetCoin has a total market cap of $774,809.00 and $1,997.00 worth of NetCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NetCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.66 or 0.04446770 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00051976 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00021002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030334 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00592367 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00081469 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00054797 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033268 BTC.

NetCoin Coin Profile

NetCoin (CRYPTO:NET) is a POW/POS coin that uses the Scrypt Hybrid hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NetCoin’s total supply is 787,126,712 coins. NetCoin’s official website is netcoin.io. NetCoin’s official Twitter account is @Netcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NetCoin is /r/NetcoinBeginners/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NetCoin’s official message board is forum.netcoin.io.

Buying and Selling NetCoin

NetCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase NetCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NetCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.