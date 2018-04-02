NetCoin (NET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $704,510.00

NetCoin (CURRENCY:NET) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. NetCoin has a total market cap of $704,510.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of NetCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NetCoin has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One NetCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NetCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.39 or 0.04275820 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00021370 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00049232 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030711 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00578792 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00081550 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00054723 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00032211 BTC.

NetCoin Coin Profile

NetCoin (NET) is a POW/POS coin that uses the Scrypt Hybrid hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NetCoin’s total supply is 787,126,712 coins. The official website for NetCoin is netcoin.io. The Reddit community for NetCoin is /r/NetcoinBeginners/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NetCoin’s official Twitter account is @Netcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NetCoin is forum.netcoin.io.

NetCoin Coin Trading

NetCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase NetCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for NetCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.