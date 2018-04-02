NetEase Inc (NTES) Short Interest Down 25.5% in March

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,239,084 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 1,663,067 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,178,140 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NTES opened at $280.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37,039.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. NetEase has a 12-month low of $253.20 and a 12-month high of $377.64.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 24.93%. equities research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Nomura lowered their price objective on NetEase to $399.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price objective on NetEase and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.

