Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect NetEase (NTES) Stock Price

Media stories about NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NetEase earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.4131830196714 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get NetEase alerts:

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $37,039.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. NetEase has a 52-week low of $253.20 and a 52-week high of $377.64.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 24.93%. sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NetEase to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Vetr upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $363.82 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Nomura reduced their price objective on NetEase to $399.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect NetEase (NTES) Stock Price” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/netease-ntes-receives-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-14-updated-updated.html.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.