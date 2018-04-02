Netlist, Inc. (NLST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST) will report $9.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Netlist’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.80 million. Netlist reported sales of $5.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Netlist will report full-year sales of $9.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.60 million to $39.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $51.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $54.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Netlist.

NLST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Netlist from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 739,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,619. The stock has a market cap of $17.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -1.22. Netlist has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Netlist stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.99% of Netlist worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures and sells a range of memory subsystems for datacenter, data storage and computing markets. The Company operates in the segment of design and manufacture of memory subsystems for the server, computing and communications markets. The Company’s memory subsystems consist of combinations of dynamic random access memory integrated circuits (DRAM ICs or DRAM), NAND flash memory (NAND flash), application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and other components assembled on printed circuit boards (PCBs).

