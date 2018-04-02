NeuLion (TSE:NLN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 32806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “NeuLion (NLN) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.06” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/neulion-nln-hits-new-1-year-high-at-1-06.html.

About NeuLion

NeuLion, Inc provides enterprise digital video solutions in the United States and internationally. Its flagship solution, the NeuLion Digital Platform, is a proprietary cloud-based turnkey solution that enables the delivery and monetization of digital video content. The NeuLion Digital Platform provides content owners and rights holders with an end-to-end turnkey video distribution platform that enables them to ingest, encode, manage, deliver, monetize, and analyze the performance of their live and on-demand digital video content.

