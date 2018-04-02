NEVERDIE (NDC) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week

NEVERDIE (CURRENCY:NDC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. One NEVERDIE token can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEVERDIE has a market capitalization of $849,742.00 and approximately $462.00 worth of NEVERDIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEVERDIE has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003099 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00700564 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000456 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00168400 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00029942 BTC.

NEVERDIE Token Profile

NEVERDIE’s genesis date was April 11th, 2017. NEVERDIE’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,004,200 tokens. NEVERDIE’s official Twitter account is @nevereverdie and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEVERDIE is neverdie.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the NeverDieCoin and is to turn the mechanics of buying a new life in a game, or traveling within a game or between games into a utility that requires universal tokens. With a limit to the number of tokens in circulation, these utility tokens gain an intrinsic value as the demand to utilize them grows. The tokens will be consumed each time they are used within a game and divided through smart contract design and API into fragments to be re-looted, mined, or collected and re-crafted with player skill so that they can be traded between players and used again. This will create a turnkey starting point for all game economies, as players will need to harvest and trade between each other in raw virtual materials to pay for their new lives or to hop between games. As each token is consumed through the utility, a fragment of the token will also be assigned to the game developer as operating income and into other funds. A percentage of each token consumed will be burned. “

NEVERDIE Token Trading

NEVERDIE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy NEVERDIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEVERDIE must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEVERDIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

