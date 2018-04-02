Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 16,150 Shares of General Electric (GE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,150 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4,215.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 54,124,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,727,000 after acquiring an additional 52,870,164 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 43.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,024,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,107,438,000 after buying an additional 23,764,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,315,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,972,691,000 after buying an additional 19,422,516 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in General Electric by 18.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 91,205,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,463,459,000 after buying an additional 14,316,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in General Electric by 1,011.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,632,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,219,000 after buying an additional 13,315,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander Dimitrief acquired 2,689 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $117,041.13, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. General Electric has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $30.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Vetr lowered General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.08 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

