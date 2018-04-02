Head to Head Comparison: New Media Inv Group (NEWM) & Meredith (MDP)

New Media Inv Group (NYSE: NEWM) and Meredith (NYSE:MDP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Media Inv Group and Meredith’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Media Inv Group $1.34 billion 0.67 -$910,000.00 $0.54 31.43 Meredith $1.71 billion 1.38 $188.92 million $4.00 13.18

Meredith has higher revenue and earnings than New Media Inv Group. Meredith is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Media Inv Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

New Media Inv Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meredith has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Media Inv Group and Meredith’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Media Inv Group -0.07% 4.18% 2.27% Meredith 16.41% 16.72% 6.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for New Media Inv Group and Meredith, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Media Inv Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Meredith 0 2 4 0 2.67

Meredith has a consensus price target of $74.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.37%. Given Meredith’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meredith is more favorable than New Media Inv Group.

Dividends

New Media Inv Group pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Meredith pays an annual dividend of $2.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. New Media Inv Group pays out 274.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Meredith pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Media Inv Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Meredith has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of New Media Inv Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Meredith shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of New Media Inv Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Meredith shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Meredith beats New Media Inv Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Media Inv Group Company Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc. invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 142 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 326 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 318,000 and total free circulation of approximately 2.0 million; 140 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.5 million; and 569 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 290 million page views per month. Its principal products also comprise 2 yellow page directories with a distribution of approximately 290,000 that cover a population of approximately 419,000 people; 70 business publications; and UpCurve Cloud and ThriveHive digital marketing services. In addition, the company produces niche publications that address specific local market interests, such as recreation, sports, healthcare, and real estate. Further, it produces approximately 250 annual events with a collective attendance approximately 300,000, such as themed expo, signature event, and white label event services. Additionally, the company offers print and online products that offer local market news and information on various topics comprising local news and politics, community and regional events, youth sports, opinion and editorial pages, local schools, obituaries, weddings, and police reports, as well as print and digital marketing products, and commercial printing services. It reaches approximately 22 million people per week; and serves approximately 215,000 business customers. New Media Investment Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company. The Company is focused primarily on the home and family marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media and National Media. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s Local Media segment includes 16 owned television stations, one managed television station and related digital and mobile media operations. Its National Media segment includes magazine publishing, custom content and customer relationship marketing, digital and mobile media, brand licensing, database-related activities, and other related operations. Its National Media segment focuses on the food, home, parenthood, and health markets and is a publisher of magazines serving women. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s owned television stations consist of seven CBS affiliates, five FOX affiliates, two MyNetworkTV affiliates, one NBC affiliate, one ABC affiliate and one independent station. The National Media segment also focuses on run-of-press display advertising.

