TheStreet Lowers New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) to C

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

NYCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Shares of NYCB opened at $13.03 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,387.49, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.29 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 6.81%. research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 27,831,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,742,000 after buying an additional 7,036,258 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,004,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,176,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,636,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,132,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,700,000 after buying an additional 518,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, New York Community Bank (the Community Bank) and New York Commercial Bank (the Commercial Bank) (collectively, the Banks). The Company’s operations are divided into two segments: Banking Operations and Residential Mortgage Banking.

