New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. New York Mortgage Trust earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.8590900929162 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 74.42, a current ratio of 74.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $664.85, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.49%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities.

