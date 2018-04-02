New York Times (NYT) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.02

Media stories about New York Times (NYSE:NYT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. New York Times earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 43.667173267312 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on New York Times and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $24.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,972.16, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.74. New York Times has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $25.70.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. New York Times’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that New York Times will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, SVP R Anthony Benten sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $194,748.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,624.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $1,760,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,142,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,438,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 406,164 shares of company stock valued at $10,001,239. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company is a media company focused on creating, collecting and distributing news and information. The Company’s principal business consists of distributing content generated by its newsroom through its print, Web and mobile platforms. In addition, it distributes selected content on third-party platforms.

