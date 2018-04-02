Newbium (NEWB) Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges

Newbium (CURRENCY:NEWB) traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Newbium has traded 47.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newbium has a total market cap of $221,266.00 and approximately $257.00 worth of Newbium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newbium token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and EtherDelta.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003103 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00704947 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014274 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000457 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00168152 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030022 BTC.

Newbium Profile

Newbium’s genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Newbium’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Newbium’s official Twitter account is @newbiumcoin. The official message board for Newbium is coins.newbium.com/coins/36-newbium. Newbium’s official website is coins.newbium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newbium is a platform that aims to provide real-time cryptocurrency market data. Newbium platform will feature real-time charts, a wallet and news about the cryptosphere. “

Buying and Selling Newbium

Newbium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase Newbium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newbium must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newbium using one of the exchanges listed above.

