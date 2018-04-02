Reviewing Newell Brands (NWL) & Its Competitors

Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Newell Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Newell Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Newell Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Newell Brands has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newell Brands’ rivals have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Newell Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Newell Brands pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 43.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Newell Brands is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newell Brands and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Newell Brands $14.74 billion $2.75 billion 8.99 Newell Brands Competitors $2.56 billion $270.27 million 27.71

Newell Brands has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Newell Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Newell Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newell Brands 18.65% 10.47% 3.99% Newell Brands Competitors 4.37% 31.51% 6.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Newell Brands and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newell Brands 0 13 4 0 2.24 Newell Brands Competitors 48 325 454 23 2.53

Newell Brands currently has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.79%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.25%. Given Newell Brands’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Newell Brands is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Newell Brands beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc. is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr. Coffee, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Graco, Baby Jogger, NUK, Calphalon, Rubbermaid, Contigo, First Alert, Waddington and Yankee Candle. Writing segment consists of the Writing and Creative Expression business. Home Solutions segment designs, manufactures or sources and distributes a range of consumer products under various brand names. Commercial Products segment designs, manufactures or sources and distributes cleaning and refuse products. Its Baby & Parenting segment designs and distributes infant and juvenile products.

