Otter Creek Advisors LLC Sells 51,613 Shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,613 shares during the period. Newmont Mining comprises approximately 1.3% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Newmont Mining by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 363,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Newmont Mining by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,189,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Newmont Mining by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 293,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 132,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 58,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,700 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $229,311.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 239,700 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,131. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 1,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,450 shares of company stock valued at $680,266. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Mining from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Mining from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.79.

NYSE NEM opened at $39.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,842.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Mining Corp has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Newmont Mining had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Newmont Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation is a mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

