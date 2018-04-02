14,466 Shares in Ford Motor (F) Purchased by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,466 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,102,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,197,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 22.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,327 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 34.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 62,722 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,625,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,420,000 after purchasing an additional 213,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 75.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,706 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 351,949 shares during the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

NYSE F opened at $11.08 on Monday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44,024.73, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. sold 454,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $4,687,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 503,675 shares of company stock worth $5,246,794. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

