507 Shares in BlackRock (BLK) Purchased by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 507 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invictus RG purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1,119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, insider Mark Mccombe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.64, for a total transaction of $1,041,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,961 shares of company stock valued at $11,375,444 in the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group upped their price objective on BlackRock to $565.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.15.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $541.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87,064.15, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $375.52 and a fifty-two week high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 12.31%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 28.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $2.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $11.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

