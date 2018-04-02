Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 1,602.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 1,087.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.98 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were paid a $0.0886 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 26th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/newport-wealth-strategies-inc-takes-position-in-vanguard-emerging-markets-stock-index-fd-vwo-updated-updated.html.

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.