News (NWS) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.05

News coverage about News (NASDAQ:NWS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. News earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 42.8479137890109 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get News alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered News from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

NASDAQ NWS traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $15.65. 489,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,074. News has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $9,382.08, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%.

WARNING: “News (NWS) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.05” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/news-nws-earns-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-05.html.

News Company Profile

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company. The Company operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Cable Network Programming, Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, and Other. The Company’s business consists of range of media, including news and information services, sports programming in Australia, digital real estate services, book publishing, and pay-television (TV) distribution in Australia, that are distributed under the brands, including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Herald Sun, The Sun, The Times, HarperCollins Publishers, FOX SPORTS Australia and realestate.com.au.

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.