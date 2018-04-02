Nexium (NXC) Price Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days

Nexium (CURRENCY:NXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Nexium has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Nexium has a total market capitalization of $6.80 million and approximately $12,386.00 worth of Nexium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexium token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nexium Token Profile

Nexium launched on September 29th, 2016. Nexium’s total supply is 66,520,849 tokens. Nexium’s official Twitter account is @BeyondVoidGame. The official website for Nexium is beyond-the-void.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexium is an Ethereum-based token created to be used as in-game currency for items in the Beyond the Void game, an upcoming real-time strategy video game. NXC was created to provide true ownership in the game. “

Nexium Token Trading

Nexium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Nexium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexium must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexium using one of the exchanges listed above.

