Nexus Hits Market Capitalization of $84.54 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $84.54 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00021276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, RightBTC and Upbit.

About Nexus

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 56,494,383 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, RightBTC and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

